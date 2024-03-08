The Western Conference's current No. 2 seed, Oklahoma City Thunder, look to defend their home court on Friday night as they host the Miami Heat. The Thunder (43-19) enter off a 128-120 road win at the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, while the Heat (35-27) fell at the Mavericks last night, 114-108. Oklahoma City won January's matchup between these two teams, 128-120 in Miami. The Thunder are 34-25-3 against the spread, while the Heat are 25-37 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Oklahoma City. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Heat spread: Thunder -8.5

Thunder vs. Heat over/under: 224 points

Thunder vs. Heat money line: Thunder -366, Heat +289

Thunder vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Heat can cover

It's a tough spot for Miami as it's the second night of a back-to-back following the team's tough loss to Dallas. Guard Terry Rozier led the Heat with 27 points and 11 assists, well above his season averages of 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per night. Forward Duncan Robinson hit 5 of 8 three-pointers for 19 points in the losing effort.

Miami's biggest offensive threats, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, both scored 14 points against the Mavericks, which likely contributed to the team's poor result. On the season, Butler averages 21.7 points, while Adebayo scores an average of 20.2 points nightly. With guard Tyler Herro (20.8 PPG) a game-time decision with a foot injury, Butler and Adebayo will likely need to exceed their season averages for Miami to have an upset chance. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover

At 31.1 points per game, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league in scoring, yet still doesn't seem to gain the notoriety of the league's other stop stars. In 17 of the team's last 18 victories dating back to January, Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed the 30-point mark. He also averages 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds, and teams haven't found a consistent answer to slow him down.

In his first professional season, Chet Holmgren has been a force worthy of being the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Holmgren averages 17.2 points and 7.9 rebounds as well as 2.5 blocks per game. Forward Jalen Williams is the team's second leading scorer, averaging 19.3 PPG, helping lead the Thunder to a successful position in the Western Conference playoff race. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Oklahoma City 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.