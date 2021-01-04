The Miami Heat will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 2-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Oklahoma City is 2-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Miami is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5.

Heat vs. Thunder spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Thunder over-under: 212 points

Heat vs. Thunder money line: OKC -310; Miami +380

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday, 93-83. Miami was down 73-53 at the end of the third quarter. Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Avery Bradley had 15 for Miami. Jimmy Butler scored two points, missing all six of his shots from the field in 27 minutes as he played for the first time since Christmas because of a sprained right ankle. The Heat missed 26 of 33 3-point attempts.

Miami is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.4 on average. The Heat have used a different starting lineup in every game this season. Four different players have led the team in scoring in five games. Adebayo leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game. He has three double-doubles this season. Butler has played in three games so far this season, and leads the team with 10 steals.

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC beat the Orlando Magic 108-99 this past Saturday. Darius Bazley posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the season so far. The Thunder led by as many as 11 points in the final quarter after snapping an 84-84 tie on a Theo Maledon 3-pointer. George Hill had 18 points and five assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-best 18.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game. The Thunder have won seven of the past nine meetings with the Heat. OKC is coming into this matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, with only 102.6 on average. With an average age of 24 years and 112 days, OKC has the sixth-youngest roster in the league.

