The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA, and on Wednesday they'll host the Miami Heat for a cross-conference clash. Oklahoma City is 43-9 on the season and on top of the West thanks to a six-game winning streak, while Miami is 25-26 overall and seventh in the East. The Thunder have won their last three in a row over the Heat and have covered the spread in six of their last seven matchups with Miami.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The home team is listed as a 14-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219.5 points. Before you make any Heat vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma City vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs Thunder:

Thunder vs. Heat spread: Oklahoma City -14

Thunder vs. Heat over/under: 219.5 points

Thunder vs. Heat money line: Oklahoma City -885, Miami +593

Thunder vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Thunder vs. Heat streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City earned a 137-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points, and the leading candidate for NBA MVP honors is averaging 32.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks this season.

Aaron Wiggins added 24 points off the bench, and the Thunder went 27-of-55 from the 3-point line (49.1%). They've covered the spread in five of six during their current winning streak and are an impressive 33-17 against the number on the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a 103-85 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the loss, but Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson had a limited impact in their debuts. Wiggins scored 11 points in 30 minutes of action, while Mitchell had four points in just under 23 minutes of action, and Anderson was held scoreless in 10 minutes.

That trio all arrived in Miami as part of the return in the five-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins was averaging 17.6 points per game in Golden State, and Miami is hoping that he can quickly gel with Adebayo and Tyler Herro to keep Miami in the playoff hunt. However, Herro (illness) is questionable for Wednesday, but Miami does get a bit of a break with Chet Holmgren (rest) being held out for OKC. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Thunder vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Oklahoma City 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 216 combined points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Heat spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.