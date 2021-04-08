Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a win for the Charlotte Hornets, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's still tight after one quarter, with Charlotte leading 32-29 over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets took a hit to their ego on Sunday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Both Charlotte and Oklahoma City suffered losses in their previous contests, but Charlotte is closer to making up for it. Charlotte will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to go.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Charlotte 25-24; Oklahoma City 20-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Dec. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charlotte will take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Hornets have to be hurting after a devastating 116-86 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Charlotte was down 98-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Charlotte was shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be aching after a bruising 132-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points. Mykhailiuk had some trouble finding his footing against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.

Dec 26, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 107

Dec 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Charlotte 102

Nov 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 104

Nov 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Charlotte 107

Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Charlotte 91

Dec 11, 2017 - Charlotte 116 vs. Oklahoma City 103

Apr 02, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Oklahoma City 101

Jan 04, 2017 - Charlotte 123 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Jan 20, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 95

Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 90

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Darius Miller: Out (Groin)

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Isaiah Roby: Out (Concussion)

Luguentz Dort: Out (Concussion)

Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)

Josh Hall: Out (Concussion)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for Charlotte