Thunder vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from proven projection model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 13-20 overall and 7-9 at home, while Oklahoma City is 15-15 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Thunder will enter Friday's contest full of confidence having won four of their last five games. Charlotte, meanwhile, stumbles into this matchup having lost four of its last five. Oklahoma City is favored by three-points in the latest Hornets vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 208.5.

The Hornets are coming off a disappointing defeat against Boston, a game in which Charlotte lost 119-93. It was Charlotte's third straight loss, and the Hornets have struggled to beat the Thunder on their home floor in recent outings. In fact, the Hornets are just 1-7 in their last eight games against the Thunder at home.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City received a tough blow on Thursday as the Thunder fell 110-97 to Memphis. A silver lining for the Thunder was the play of point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 11 assists along with six boards. For the season, Paul is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.2 on average. The Thunder have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into Friday's game with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.3 on average.

