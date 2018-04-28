Thunder vs. Jazz: Controversial no-call on Paul George has NBA players irate on Twitter

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season come to a screeching halt on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. After trailing for much of the game, they found themselves down three points in desperation mode late when Paul George launched what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer from the top of the key that fell well short.

Upon review of the airball, however, George appeared to get hip-checked by Rudy Gobert as the big man bit on George's pump fake. But officials let the game play on and no foul was called. Here's a look at the play in question:

Here's another angle of the contact that, had it been called, would have sent Paul George to the free throw line for a chance to tie it up with three shots.

That was brutal. I'm in shock that Paul George didn't get 3 shots to try to tie the game. How is that not a foul? #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/Gwlg3f69nc pic.twitter.com/74evrbXoAZ — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 28, 2018

NBA players across the league took to Twitter to weigh in on the egregious officiating gaffe, and some, like Jared Dudley, called for accountability for the miss.

I don’t say This often but their has to be consequences for not calling that foul.. Unacceptable! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 28, 2018

That was a !!!!!!!!!! ..... Yeah — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 28, 2018

Refs 😂😂😂😂 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) April 28, 2018

Wow. That’s all imma say is wow!!!!! Smh!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 28, 2018

How is that not a foul lol?? — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) April 28, 2018

Though one missed call isn't ultimately make-or-break, the timing of the miss magnifies the gravity of the gaffe -- especially now that OKC has been sent home packing.

But still, OKC had plenty of opportunities to tighten things up. The Thunder launched seven shots in the final minute, including five from the 3-point line, before falling 96-91.