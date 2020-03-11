Thunder vs. Jazz: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Utah 41-23; Oklahoma City 40-24

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. Oklahoma City is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

The Thunder escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. OKC's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and had 28 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 101-92. Utah got a solid performance out of shooting guard Joe Ingles, who had 20 points and six assists along with five boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 40-24 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 41-23. We'll see if OKC can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Utah.