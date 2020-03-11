Thunder vs. Jazz: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Thunder vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Utah 41-23; Oklahoma City 40-24
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. Oklahoma City is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
The Thunder escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. OKC's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and had 28 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 101-92. Utah got a solid performance out of shooting guard Joe Ingles, who had 20 points and six assists along with five boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 40-24 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 41-23. We'll see if OKC can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Utah.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks cancel title anniversary event
The Knicks were due to celebrate their 1970 title on March 21
-
Report: Bulls want open-minded new GM
The Bulls are building an organization backwards
-
CP3, Lowry are making fools of skeptics
It could come down to either Paul or Lowry for the final third-team guard spot
-
Top picks: NBA best bets for Tuesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Report: Cavs, Bickerstaff agree to deal
Bickerstaff has been serving as team's interim coach since the team parted ways with John Beilein
-
LeBron walks back no fans comment
LeBron said he would be 'disappointed' if the outcome involved playing in empty arenas, but...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers