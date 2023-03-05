Who's Playing

Utah @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Utah 31-33; Oklahoma City 29-34

What to Know

This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.56 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

The Jazz are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. Oklahoma City was the clear victor by a 130-103 margin over Utah. The oddsmakers were on Oklahoma City's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Aaron Wiggins out in front picking up 27 points.

Utah's defeat took them down to 31-33 while Oklahoma City's win pulled them up to 29-34. We'll see if the Jazz can steal the Thunder's luck or if Oklahoma City records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.75

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 19 out of their last 34 games against Utah.