Who's Playing
Utah @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Utah 31-33; Oklahoma City 29-34
What to Know
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.56 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.
The Jazz are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. Oklahoma City was the clear victor by a 130-103 margin over Utah. The oddsmakers were on Oklahoma City's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Aaron Wiggins out in front picking up 27 points.
Utah's defeat took them down to 31-33 while Oklahoma City's win pulled them up to 29-34. We'll see if the Jazz can steal the Thunder's luck or if Oklahoma City records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.75
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 19 out of their last 34 games against Utah.
- Mar 03, 2023 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. Utah 103
- Feb 23, 2023 - Utah 120 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Apr 06, 2022 - Utah 137 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 06, 2022 - Utah 116 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 24, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Oct 20, 2021 - Utah 107 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- May 14, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Apr 13, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Dec 28, 2020 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Aug 01, 2020 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89