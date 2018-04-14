Thunder vs. Jazz odds, Game 1: 2018 NBA playoffs picks from Vegas legend on 14-4 run

Perhaps the most intriguing first-round series of the 2018 NBA playoffs starts Sunday in Oklahoma City, when the star-laden Thunder host the streaking Jazz at 6:30 p.m. ET. OKC has Russell Westbrook -- the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double twice -- and a big edge in playoff experience.

Utah, boosted by Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell and the return of big man Rudy Gobert, comes in on a 17-4 tear.

The Thunder have won three straight meetings and six of seven, but the teams haven't met since Dec. 23.

For Game 1, sportsbooks list OKC as a 3.5-point favorite. The over-under for total points scored is 205.

Roberts knows the Thunder closed strong, winning their final three games by an average of 14 points. Paul George (21.9 ppg) and Steven Adams (13.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg) give the incomparable Westbrook plenty of support. When this team is clicking, it can beat anyone, Houston and Golden State included.

But after the All-Star break, nobody played better than the Jazz. They finished with the same record as the Thunder (48-34), finishing on a 30-8 tear once Gobert returned from his knee injury.

And despite the raucous atmosphere at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the Thunder have been a poor home bet lately, going 0-4-1 ATS in their past five.

