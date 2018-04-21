Thunder vs. Jazz odds, Game 3: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from Utah basketball expert

It was Oklahoma City raising a ruckus early on Wednesday, but ultimately it was the Jazz who stole OKC's thunder -- and Game 2 -- with a come-from-behind, 102-95 victory. Game 3 tips off from Salt Lake City on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. Utah opened as a 3.5-point favorite and now is laying 4.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.



Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev is on a 67-percent run on his recent against-the-spread picks involving the Jazz.

He's been dialed-in for the NBA Playoffs too. For Thursday's Game 3 between Golden State and San Antonio, in which the Warriors were laying 3.5, Dragiev astutely noted the Spurs would struggle to keep Kevin Durant in check, so he backed the Warriors. The result: Durant had a game-high 26 points as Golden State pulled away late, 110-97, which allowed Dragiev to cash with plenty of points to spare.



Dragiev, who has a strong analytical background, has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Oklahoma City-Utah and locked in his Game 3 pick.



Dragiev knows the Thunder can cover the spread, or win outright, if they shoot better than 31 percent from beyond the arc as they did in Game 2. Keeping Utah guard Donovan Mitchell in check will also be key after he erupted for 28 points --13 in the final quarter -- on Wednesday.

Expect the Thunder's defensive intensity to be much stronger as they try to reclaim home-court advantage.



The Jazz can cover the spread by taking better care of the ball. They committed 16 turnovers in Game 2 -- many of them unforced -- and were lucky to come away with a win.

Utah also needs another huge game from big man Derrick Favors, who posted 20 points and 16 boards on Wednesday.

Dragiev knows game flow will cause one side of the spread to cash. He's sharing what it is over at SportsLine.



So which side of Thunder-Jazz do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Dragiev, who's nailed 67 percent of his most recent Utah picks, and find out.