Thunder vs. Jazz odds, Game 4: 2018 NBA playoffs picks from expert who's 19-9

The gritty Jazz have used their superior fundamentals to take a 2-1 series lead over the Thunder. On Monday (10:30 p.m. ET), the Jazz look to take control of their 2018 NBA playoffs first-round series when they host Game 4. The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 208.5.

He has a particularly keen eye for these clubs, with a record of 19-9 in his picks against the spread when the Thunder or Jazz are involved.

The Jazz's top-rated defense was the difference in Game 2 at Oklahoma City. The result: Utah held the Thunder to 40 percent shooting in a 102-95 victory.

Hartstein knows defense and rebounding have proven to be the difference for the hard-nosed Jazz against the flashier Thunder thus far in their Western Conference postseason battle.

Ricky Rubio had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Utah's 115-102 victory in Game 3. Rubio had the fifth-seeded Jazz's first playoff triple-double in 17 years as he helped them overcome an early 10-point deficit to pull away in the second half.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook had 14 points,11 rebounds and nine assists, but was held to 5 of 17 from the field and committed eight turnovers.

However, the Jazz have gained an edge in the series with their dedication to the basics. They outrebounded fourth-seeded Oklahoma City 56-37 in Game 3, giving them a 121-91 edge in the past two games.

Utah also held a 24-17 advantage in assists in Game 3 along with an 11-4 clip in fast-break points against the normally faster-paced Thunder.

Steady rookie Donovan Mitchell added 22 points, while Joe Ingles had 21, including a pair of 3-pointers to help put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Paul George led the Thunder with 23 points, followed by Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Raymond Felton with 14 each.



