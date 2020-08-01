Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Is Tom Thibodeau the right coach for the Knicks? ( 2:00 )

In the first seeding game in Orlando, the Utah Jazz picked up a close victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in front of a national audience. Fewer than 48 hours later, Quin Snyder's team returns to action on Saturday with another important matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell key things for the Jazz, with Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari leading the way for Oklahoma City.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Oklahoma City as a two-point favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds. Before making any Thunder vs. Jazz picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Jazz vs. Thunder:

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -2

Jazz vs. Thunder over-under: 216.5 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -130, Jazz +100

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-7-1 against the spread in the last 11 games

OKC: The Thunder are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz currently boast top-10 units on both offense and defense, achieving the balance that any NBA team strives for in the modern game. Offensively, Utah is one of the most efficient shooting teams in the league and, while the Jazz do have weaknesses in offensive rebounding and ball security, the Thunder are not set up to magnify those potential pitfalls defensively.

On the other end, Utah ranks as a top-end unit almost across the board, with Gobert acting as a severe deterrent near the rim as one of the game's best shot blockers. The Jazz should be able to control the defensive glass and limit second-chance opportunities, as the Thunder rank near the bottom of the league when it comes to offensive rebound rate.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has been tremendous on both ends of the floor this season, soundly overachieving when compared to preseason expectations. Defensively, the Thunder ranked in the top 10 overall and, in drilling down, Oklahoma City was elite at preventing opponents from getting to the free-throw line. Utah struggles with turnovers offensively as well, with the Thunder projecting to hold steady on the defensive glass.

On the other side, Oklahoma City produced top-10 metrics in shooting efficiency and avoiding turnovers, leaning on an backcourt led by Paul. Billy Donovan's team is also strong when it comes to attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line, both of which could be important against a defense keyed by Gobert.

How to make Thunder vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total as only one player for either side is projected to go over 20 points in the simulation. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.