Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Is Tom Thibodeau the right coach for the Knicks? ( 2:00 )

The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off on Saturday afternoon as both look to improve their seeding in the Western Conference. However, one team has experience playing in the Orlando bubble, with the Jazz picking up a win on Thursday evening. In contrast, this is the first game for Chris Paul and the Thunder, creating a bit of uncertainty about how they'll perform.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Oklahoma City as the one-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points projected, is 216 in the latest Thunder vs. Jazz odds. Before finalizing any Jazz vs. Thunder picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Jazz vs. Thunder:

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -1

Jazz vs. Thunder over-under: 216 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -115, Jazz -105

UTAH: The Jazz are 3-7-1 against the spread in the last 11 games

OKC: The Thunder are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz currently boast top-10 units on both offense and defense, achieving the balance that any NBA team strives for in the modern game. Offensively, Utah is one of the most efficient shooting teams in the league and, while the Jazz do have weaknesses in offensive rebounding and ball security, the Thunder are not set up to magnify those potential pitfalls defensively.

On the other end, Utah ranks as a top-end unit almost across the board, with Gobert acting as a severe deterrent near the rim as one of the game's best shot blockers. The Jazz should be able to control the defensive glass and limit second-chance opportunities, as the Thunder rank near the bottom of the league when it comes to offensive rebound rate.

Why the Thunder can cover

Paul remains a star-level player and his presence on the floor for OJC raises the team's floor. The future Hall of Fame guard averaged 17.7 points and 6.8 assists per game this season and, while those numbers are solid, Paul was highly efficient and feisty defensively.

He is flanked by a pair of tremendous guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Sixth Man of the Year contender Dennis Schroder, as well as a prolific offensive force in Danilo Gallinari, who averaged 19.2 points per game before the hiatus. Oklahoma City will face challenges when dealing with Rudy Gobert near the rim, but the Thunder are near the top of the league in shooting efficiency, turnover avoidance and free-throw generation, giving them confidence in this matchup.

How to make Thunder vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total as only one player for either side is projected to go over 20 points in the simulation. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.