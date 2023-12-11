The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Utah Jazz in a Northwest Division clash as part of Monday's NBA schedule. Oklahoma City is 14-7 overall and 7-4 at home, while Utah is 7-15 overall and 1-10 on the road. OKC has won the last three meetings, which followed an eight-game winning streak by the Jazz in the head-to-head series. The Thunder are 14-6 against the spread in 2023, while Utah is 11-11 ATS.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Jazz spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder vs. Jazz over/under: 233.5 points

Thunder vs. Jazz money line: Thunder: -753, Jazz: +523

Thunder vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Thunder

Even though the Warriors scored an imposing 136 points on Friday, the Thunder still came out on top. Oklahoma City narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Golden State 138-136. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were among the main playmakers for OKC as the former scored 28 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals, while the latter scored 38 points with five assists and five rebounds.

OKC is an elite shooting team, leading the NBA in free throw percentage, ranking second in 3-point percentage and ranking third in overall field goal percentage. It is also very active defensively, placing in the top five in both steals per game and blocks per game. However, the Thunder have failed to cover in two of their last three home games, which follows a stretch in which they were 7-1 ATS at home. Luguentz Dort (ankle) is questionable for Monday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 117-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. Despite the defeat, the Jazz got a solid performance out of John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah was without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) in that game, and he will be out again on Monday, as will center Walker Kessler (foot). The Jazz are 4-3 ATS without Markkanen and also 4-3 ATS without Kessler, but this will be the first game in which both are sidelined this season. Without the two 7-footers, all Jazz players on the court will need to crash the glass to maintain the team's ranking as the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

How to make Thunder vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 70%. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Jazz vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 97-51 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.