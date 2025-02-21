The Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Delta Center in what could be one of the more lopsided games on the NBA schedule. Utah is 13-41 overall and 6-19 at home, while Oklahoma City is 44-10 overall and 18-7 on the road. OKC is first in the Western Conference standings, while Utah is in 14th, half a game from the bottom.

The Thunder are favored by 15 points in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds, and the over/under is 236.5 points.

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -15

Jazz vs. Thunder over/under: 236.5 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -1119, Jazz +720

Jazz vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Thunder vs. Jazz preview

This is the first game for both sides since the All-Star break, and these teams went into the break with a loss. The Jazz fell to the Clippers last Thursday 120-116. Utah was up 50-30 at one point, but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Jazz, however, did beat a heavily-favored Lakers squad the night before.

Meanwhile, the Thunder witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak last Thursday. They took a tough 116-101 loss against the Timberwolves despite being 9.5-point favorites in that game.

The Thunder are 35-20 against the spread this season, but just 14-12 ATS on the road. The Jazz are 28-26 ATS overall and 13-12 ATS at home. These teams have split the season series 1-1 from a spread perspective.

Ajay Mitchell (toe) and Nikola Topic (knee) are out for OKC. Utah lists KJ Martin, acquired on Feb. 8, as questionable (reconditioning). Taylor Hendricks (fibula) and Collin Sexton (ankle) are out for the Jazz. See which side to back here.

