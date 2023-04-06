The Utah Jazz will try to keep their Western Conference play-in tournament hopes alive when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Utah has lost seven of its last eight games, but it still has a chance to make the postseason if everything goes its way. OKC controls its own destiny, needing wins over Utah and Memphis to clinch a play-in berth.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238. Before entering any Thunder vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Thunder:

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -6.5

Jazz vs. Thunder over/under: 238 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Utah +210, Oklahoma City -260

Jazz vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah trailed the Lakers by 10 points with 1:43 remaining on Tuesday before storming back to force overtime, ultimately losing in a 135-133 final. The Jazz received a big game from Kelly Olynyk, who had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Talen Horton-Tucker finished with 23 points and seven assists, while Ochai Agbaji added 22 points.

The Jazz had seven players reach double figures and the team dished out 29 assists, allowing them to overcome several key injuries. They are going to remain without Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton on Thursday night. Utah has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Oklahoma City has failed to cover in eight straight games.

Why the Thunder can cover

Utah's lack of depth is going to be difficult to overcome against a motivated Oklahoma team on Thursday. The Jazz are without their top three scorers along with Walker Kessler, who averages 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. They have only picked up one win in their last eight games and have seen their postseason chances diminish over the past week.

Oklahoma City cannot afford a loss on Thursday, as it is now sitting ahead of Dallas by just the tiebreaker for the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Thunder are led by star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 31.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games against Utah and have a motivational edge in this matchup.

How to make Thunder vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Jazz vs. Thunder spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.