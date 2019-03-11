Thunder vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz meet on Monday night for the first time since their double-overtime thriller on Feb. 22. The Thunder emerged victorious that night, 148-147, after Paul George hit the game-winning runner towards the end of double overtime as Oklahoma City officially won the season series over Utah.

Although all three games have been won by the Thunder this season, they've been rather narrow wins. Two of the three games have been decided by one point while their first meeting was decided by nine points.

The Jazz are looking to gain some ground in the Western Conference playoff race as they currently trail the Thunder by 2.5 games. Oklahoma City is currently slotted as the fourth seed while Utah is positioned as the sixth seed.

When both of these teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year, they had similar seeds -- the Thunder were the fourth seed and the Jazz were the fifth seed. With the way things are turning out in the Western Conference, both teams may be on a collision course for a rematch in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

How to watch Thunder at Jazz

Date: Monday, March 11

Monday, March 11 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Jazz -3.5



Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.

Storylines

Thunder: The Thunder have been struggling as of late, losing six of their past eight games, including a 118-110 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. In Oklahoma City's defense, they were coming off of an overtime victory the previous night in Portland. However, even with three days rest, the Thunder are capping off their four-game trip out West with a tough game versus the team they lost to in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Jazz: The Jazz are coming off a tough 114-104 loss to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night after capping off a quick two-game road trip in New Orleans and Memphis. The Jazz will be a little bit banged up heading into this matchup as both Ricky Rubio (hip) and Raul Neto (hamstring) have been ruled out for tonight's game. However, Dante Exum (ankle) will play.

Game prediction, pick

Predicting NBA regular season matchups is a huge guessing game, but given the Thunder have been on this long road trip and have struggled as of late, I'll go with the Jazz. They're currently 2.5 games behind OKC and have lost all three regular season games versus the Thunder this season. They pull off a convincing win here.