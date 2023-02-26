Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Sacramento 34-25; Oklahoma City 28-31

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Sacramento Kings since Nov. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Oklahoma City will take on Sacramento at 7 p.m. ET at home. Allowing an average of 116.44 points per game, the Thunder have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Oklahoma City came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 124-115. Oklahoma City's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Isaiah Joe, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds, and small forward Jalen Williams, who had 22 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 176-175 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was another big night for the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 dimes in addition to five steals. Fox's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points. Fox's points were the most he has had all year.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-8-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma City is now 28-31 while the Kings sit at 34-25. Sacramento is 19-14 after wins this season, and Oklahoma City is 15-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.