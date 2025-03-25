The Sacramento Kings (35-36) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) in a Western Conference tilt on Tuesday. The Thunder are comfortably sitting as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. OKC has won six straight games. On Sunday, the Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101. The Kings are in a slump, dropping three straight matchups. Last night, the Boston Celtics defeated Sacramento 113-95. Jalen Williams (hip) and Chet Holmgren (hip) are questionable for the Thunder.

Tipoff from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is at 10 p.m. ET. The teams have met twice this season, with Oklahoma City securing a 144-110 on Feb. 1. The Thunder are 10-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Kings odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231. Before locking in any Kings vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Thunder vs. Kings spread: Oklahoma City -10

Thunder vs. Kings over/under: 231 points

Thunder vs. Kings money line: Oklahoma City -444, Sacramento +343

OKC: Thunder are 44-24-4 against the spread this season

SAC: Kings are 28-39-4 against the spread this season

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a crafty ball-handler and playmaker in the backcourt. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in points (32.8) while leading the team in assists (6.3) and steals (1.8). He's scored at least 30 points and had six-plus assists in four of his last five games. On March 21 against the Hornets, Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein has been an active member of the frontcourt. Hartenstein logs 11.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and shoots 57.1% from the field. He's recorded four straight double-doubles. In his last outing, the 26-year-old had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals. The Thunder also head into this game with a 21-12-2 record as the road team against the spread.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard Zach LaVine has been an athletic scorer who owns a pure jumper on the perimeter. This season, LaVine averages 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. On March 17 against the Grizzlies, the UCLA product finished with 23 points, six assists, and made five 3-pointers.

Forward DeMar DeRozan excels in the mid-range area and can score in the low post. DeRozan logs 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The USC product has scored 20-plus points in seven straight games. In the March 19 win over the Cavaliers, DeRozan had 27 points and four assists.

