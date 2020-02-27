Thunder vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to improve their spot in the NBA playoff picture on Thursday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET. OKC, the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference standings, is 36-22 overall and has been one of the NBA's best teams against the spread (38-20 ATS). The Kings are 24-33 overall (29-27 ATS) and are currently No. 11 in the Western Conference standings, 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot.

Thunder vs. Kings spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder vs. Kings over-under: 222.5 points

Thunder vs. Kings money line: OKC -268, Sacramento +221

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City has won 13 of its past 16 games and is looking to extend its current winning streak to five games. Oklahoma City edged Chicago on Tuesday, 124-122. The Thunder held on for the win after blowing a 24-point lead. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points. Dennis Schroder added 21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City has split its first two meetings with the Kings this season.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings have won three consecutive games and six of their last eight. De'Aaron Fox scored 21 points in Tuesday's 112-94 road win over the Golden State Warriors, as he scored over 20 points in his third consecutive outing. He left the game with groin tightness but was able to return, and Fox continues to play through a sore shoulder.

