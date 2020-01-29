Thunder vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET tonight at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 17-29 overall and 8-13 at home, while Oklahoma City is 28-20 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Kings have won two straight after dropping six in a row. The Thunder, meanwhile, had a five-game winning streak snapped on Monday. Oklahoma City is favored by three-points in the latest Kings vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Kings

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Kings ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 133-129 victory over Minnesota. The Kings rode a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 97-78 deficit. They scored 21 of the game's final 25 points. Since the NBA began providing stat services in 1996, it was the first time a team had come back to win after trailing by 17 or more points with fewer than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Buddy Hield finished with a career-high 42 points, making all six of his field goal attempts in the final quarter, when he scored 20. It was just the second time in 25 years that a player had scored 20 or more points on perfect shooting in the fourth quarter of a game in which his team rallied to win after trailing at one stage by 25 or more points.

Sacramento got away with a 94-93 win the last time the two teams met on December 11. The Kings overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win on a late three-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City came up short against Dallas on Monday, falling 107-97. Dennis Schroder had 21 points and six assists along with seven boards. Chris Paul missed the game for personal reasons. He is expected to play tonight. Danilo Gallinari returned from a thumb injury to score 14 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 11-of-14 shots from the field and finished with just 11 points.

Despite suffering a setback on Monday, the Thunder will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Oklahoma City has been sensational on the road, covering the spread in each of its last 10 road games.

