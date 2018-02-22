Thunder vs. Kings odds: NBA picks from seasoned expert with 5 straight Sacramento wins

After closing the pre-All Star break schedule on a 3-6 skid, the Thunder try to finally meet expectations as they resume play Thursday night at Sacramento. OKC (33-26) holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference -- not exactly what fans expected when the team rolled out Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the starting lineup.



Sports books list the Thunder as 7.5-point road favorites. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.



Hartstein knows George comes in on fire, having drained 27 of 55 from long range over his last five games. He also knows Westbrook (25.4 ppg, 10.4 apg, 9.4 rpg) is liable to explode after getting much-needed rest.



The uber-talented Thunder are facing a Kings team that's just 8-19 straight-up at home and has covered just one of its last seven at Golden 1 Center.



But Sacramento has a promising young nucleus led by Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Aaron Fox, Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield. Bogdanovic is shooting 40 percent from deep and just won MVP at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend, hitting 7 of 13 from deep en route to 26 points.



The Kings also came into the break on a 4-1 ATS tear, not to mention they're 11-1 ATS when getting at least three days of rest. That could have something to do with 36-year-old leading-scorer Zach Randolph (14.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg).

