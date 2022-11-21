Who's Playing
New York @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: New York 8-9; Oklahoma City 7-9
What to Know
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oklahoma City Thunder and are hoping to record their first win since March 13 of last year. The Knicks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Paycom Center. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, New York has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-95 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. This matchup was a close 55-53 at the break, but unfortunately for New York it sure didn't stay that way. Power forward Julius Randle wasn't much of a difference maker for New York; Randle finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, OKC ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played this past Friday, losing 121-110. The top scorer for OKC was point guard Josh Giddey (20 points).
The losses put the Knicks at 8-9 and OKC at 7-9. New York is 5-3 after losses this season, OKC 3-5.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Nov 13, 2022 - Oklahoma City 145 vs. New York 135
- Feb 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 123
- Dec 31, 2021 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. New York 80
- Mar 13, 2021 - New York 119 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Jan 08, 2021 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. New York 0
- Mar 06, 2020 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. New York 103
- Jan 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. New York 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. New York 105
- Nov 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. New York 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 122
- Nov 20, 2015 - New York 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90