Current Records: New York 19-19; Oklahoma City 16-21

The New York Knicks are 2-8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City should still be riding high after a victory, while New York will be looking to get back in the win column.

There's no need to mince words: New York lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 134-101. New York was down 97-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of power forward Julius Randle, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-108 on Thursday. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 32 points and six assists.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York is now 19-19 while Oklahoma City sits at 16-21. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knicks come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.2. Less enviably, the Thunder are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.2 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.

Hamidou Diallo: Game-Time Decision (Groin)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Quadriceps)

Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

