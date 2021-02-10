The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 19-6 overall and 7-4 at home, while Oklahoma City is 10-13 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Lakers have won the first two matchups of the season between the teams. Los Angeles is favored by 12-points in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Thunder vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Lakers -12

Lakers vs. Thunder over-under: 217 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

In the first of consecutive games between the teams, OKC lost to the Lakers in overtime on Monday, 119-112. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He will miss Wednesday's game with a knee injury. Darius Bazley contributed 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds vs. the Lakers. Luguentz Dort had only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Hamidou Diallo scored 20 points and matched a career high with 11 rebounds on Monday. The Thunder have split their past four games. They squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead in Monday's loss.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles has won five consecutive games. The Lakers totaled 59 rebounds on Monday. They held the Thunder to an opponent season low of three fast break points. LeBron James recorded his third triple-double of the season with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Montrezl Harrell had 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Lakers has won six games this season after trailing by 10 or more points. They trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter in Monday's win over the Thunder. Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Alex Caruso (hand) are listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

