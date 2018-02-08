Thunder vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Thunder and Lakers meet up in an intriguing matchup on NBA trade deadline day
How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Thunder and Lakers meet up on NBA trade deadline day. There might be rumors all over the NBA, but this is still a very intriguing matchup between a contender and a rising young team. The Thunder, fresh off a dominant win over the Warriors, have been playing some of their best basketball despite losing Andre Roberson for the season. They'll look to continue that Thursday.
The Lakers, meanwhile, have been up and down all season long. Sometimes they look like a team that will contend for years to come once they get some experience under their belts. Other times it's hard to believe they've looked as good as they have despite their struggles.
Their Thursday matchup should be fun either way despite Oklahoma City being the obvious favorite. If the Lakers can keep it close then look out for the upset, but the Thunder have just been too good lately to doubt them.
