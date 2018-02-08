Thunder vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers



Date: Thursday, Feb. 8



Thursday, Feb. 8 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



Staples Center in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Thunder and Lakers meet up on NBA trade deadline day. There might be rumors all over the NBA, but this is still a very intriguing matchup between a contender and a rising young team. The Thunder, fresh off a dominant win over the Warriors, have been playing some of their best basketball despite losing Andre Roberson for the season. They'll look to continue that Thursday.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been up and down all season long. Sometimes they look like a team that will contend for years to come once they get some experience under their belts. Other times it's hard to believe they've looked as good as they have despite their struggles.

Their Thursday matchup should be fun either way despite Oklahoma City being the obvious favorite. If the Lakers can keep it close then look out for the upset, but the Thunder have just been too good lately to doubt them.