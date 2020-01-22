Thunder vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from proven projection model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 21-23 overall and 13-8 at home, while Oklahoma City is 25-19 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Magic went 3-3 on their recent road trip. The Thunder, meanwhile, have won three of their past five games. Orlando is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Magic made easy work of Charlotte on Monday in a 106-83 victory. Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic were the main playmakers for Orlando, as the former shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and the latter posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross also hit five three-pointers in the first half. Ross has hit multiple three-pointers in four straight games, averaging 15 points per game during that span.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City beat Houston 112-107 on Monday. The win was powered by a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 87-71 deficit. It was the fourth time this season the Thunder overcame a deficit of 17 or more to earn a victory. Guard Chris Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25. Oklahoma City won the first meeting between these two teams,102-94 on Nov. 5 as Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 44 points.

