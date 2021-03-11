Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 19-16; Oklahoma City 15-21

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. The Thunder aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

OKC didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs last week, but they still walked away with a 107-102 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 33 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Spurs at home on Wednesday as they won 115-104. The Mavericks' center Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least ten rebounds.

The Thunder are now 15-21 while Dallas sits at 19-16. Oklahoma City is 4-10 after wins this year, Dallas 11-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Dallas.