Thunder vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 21-11; Oklahoma City 17-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They and the Dallas Mavericks will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It was all tied up 47-47 at the half for Oklahoma City and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but Oklahoma City stepped up in the second half. The Thunder escaped with a win against Toronto by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas' 2019 ended with a 108-95 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. SF Luka Doncic (19 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

The Thunder are now 17-15 while the Mavericks sit at 21-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Thunder, the Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.