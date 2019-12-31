Thunder vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Dallas 21-11; Oklahoma City 17-15
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They and the Dallas Mavericks will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It was all tied up 47-47 at the half for Oklahoma City and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but Oklahoma City stepped up in the second half. The Thunder escaped with a win against Toronto by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas' 2019 ended with a 108-95 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. SF Luka Doncic (19 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.
The Thunder are now 17-15 while the Mavericks sit at 21-11. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Thunder, the Mavericks rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108
- Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102
- Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89
- Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114
