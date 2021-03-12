Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 19-16; Oklahoma City 15-21

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET March 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in March, where the Mavericks won 87-78, we could be in for a big score.

Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs at home on Wednesday as they won 115-104. It was another big night for Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with San Antonio last week, but they still walked away with a 107-102 win. OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 33 points and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Mavericks are now 19-16 while the Thunder sit at 15-21. Dallas is 11-7 after wins this season, OKC 4-10.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Hamidou Diallo: Out (Groin)

Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Injury Report for Dallas