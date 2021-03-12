Who's Playing
Dallas @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Dallas 19-16; Oklahoma City 15-21
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET March 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in March, where the Mavericks won 87-78, we could be in for a big score.
Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs at home on Wednesday as they won 115-104. It was another big night for Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with San Antonio last week, but they still walked away with a 107-102 win. OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 33 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Mavericks are now 19-16 while the Thunder sit at 15-21. Dallas is 11-7 after wins this season, OKC 4-10.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Dallas.
- Mar 03, 2021 - Dallas 87 vs. Oklahoma City 78
- Jan 27, 2020 - Dallas 107 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108
- Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102
- Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89
- Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Hamidou Diallo: Out (Groin)
- Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)
- Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)
- George Hill: Out (Thumb)
Injury Report for Dallas
- Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Rest)
- Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle)