Thunder vs. Mavericks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Dallas 28-17; Oklahoma City 28-19
What to Know
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 109.78 points per game. They are staying on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City will need to watch out since Dallas has now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.
The Mavericks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 112-107 to the Utah Jazz. Dallas got a solid performance out of shooting guard Seth Curry, who had 19 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, winning 113-104. It was another big night for point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 14-5-2 ATS in away games but only 23-19-3 all in all.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 28-19 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 28-17. We'll see if the Thunder can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.99
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108
- Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102
- Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89
- Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114
