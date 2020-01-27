Thunder vs. Mavericks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 28-17; Oklahoma City 28-19

What to Know

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 109.78 points per game. They are staying on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City will need to watch out since Dallas has now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.

The Mavericks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 112-107 to the Utah Jazz. Dallas got a solid performance out of shooting guard Seth Curry, who had 19 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, winning 113-104. It was another big night for point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 14-5-2 ATS in away games but only 23-19-3 all in all.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 28-19 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 28-17. We'll see if the Thunder can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.99

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.