Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 23-21; Oklahoma City 19-26

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play host again and welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Chesapeake Energy Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Oklahoma City received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 111-94 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the defeat, the Thunder got a solid performance out of center Moses Brown, who posted a double-double on 23 boards and 21 points. That makes it four consecutive games in which Brown has had at least 12 rebounds. Brown's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Dallas was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. The Mavericks came up short against the Pelicans, falling 112-103. Shooting guard Josh Richardson wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Richardson finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Oklahoma City beat Dallas 116-108 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.