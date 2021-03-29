Who's Playing
Dallas @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Dallas 23-21; Oklahoma City 19-26
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play host again and welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Chesapeake Energy Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Oklahoma City received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 111-94 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the defeat, the Thunder got a solid performance out of center Moses Brown, who posted a double-double on 23 boards and 21 points. That makes it four consecutive games in which Brown has had at least 12 rebounds. Brown's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Dallas was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. The Mavericks came up short against the Pelicans, falling 112-103. Shooting guard Josh Richardson wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Richardson finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Oklahoma City beat Dallas 116-108 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.
- Mar 11, 2021 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 108
- Mar 03, 2021 - Dallas 87 vs. Oklahoma City 78
- Jan 27, 2020 - Dallas 107 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108
- Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102
- Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89
- Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114