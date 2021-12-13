Through 3 Quarters

The Dallas Mavericks can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-71.

The top scorers for Dallas have been point guard Jalen Brunson (14 points) and center Moses Brown (12 points).

Oklahoma City has been led by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who so far has 18 points and five assists in addition to four boards and two blocks.

the Thunder have lost 83% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Dallas 12-13; Oklahoma City 8-17

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder may be playing at home again Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point loss. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Thunder suffered a grim 116-95 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Dallas lost to the Indiana Pacers on the road by a decisive 106-93 margin. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 27 points and nine assists along with nine boards.

Oklahoma City is now 8-17 while the Mavericks sit at 12-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thunder are worst in the league in points per game, with only 99.1 on average. Dallas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Injury Report for Dallas

Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Personal)

Sterling Brown: Out (Foot)

Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle)

