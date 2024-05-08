The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday. In Game 1, the Mavericks managed to stay within striking distance of the Thunder for three quarters, but Oklahoma City's depth, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to get to the free-throw line and Dallas' turnovers proved too costly to overcome. And when a team is shooting over 45% from deep, you're not going to win many games.

SGA finished with 29 points, Chet Holmgren tacked on 19 of his own, and the Thunder got impressive contributions from Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams off the bench to overpower a Mavericks team that struggled mightily on the defensive end. Every time Dallas tried to make a run, another Thunder player would knock down a 3-pointer, as their depth was on full display against a Mavericks team that likely wished it had that many reliable players to throw in.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for just 39 points, and Doncic's 19 points are the fewest he's scored in his last 25 playoff games. As the Mavericks prepare for Game 2, they'll need their star players to perform at that level if they want a chance.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 2.

Thunder vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95 -- Oklahoma City leads 1-0

Thunder 117, Mavericks 95 -- Oklahoma City leads 1-0 Game 2: Thursday, May 9 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, May 9 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Saturday, May 11 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday, May 11 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC Game 4: Monday, May 13 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT Game 5*: Wednesday, May 15 -- Mavericks at Thunder, TBD, TNT

Wednesday, May 15 -- Mavericks at Thunder, TBD, TNT Game 6*: Saturday, May 18 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30, ESPN

Saturday, May 18 -- Thunder at Mavericks, 8:30, ESPN Game 7*: Monday, May 20 -- Mavericks at Thunder, 8:30, TNT

Thunder vs. Mavericks, Game 2

Where to watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, May 9

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: FuboTV

Storylines

Thunder: OKC won because of its depth, so even when Jalen Williams took a bit longer to get going it didn't matter because there was always someone else on the floor able to step up. The most impressive part of this win is that the Thunder's biggest weakness -- rebounding -- was a non-factor, in fact, they dominated a Mavericks team that possesses far more size than them, winning the rebounding battle by a +13 advantage. Surely Dallas will try to answer back in that regard in Game 2, but it was a sign that suggests OKC can be a solid rebounding team even when they're at a disadvantage on paper.

Mavericks: Doncic was clearly laboring in Game 1, which isn't ideal for Dallas. He said ahead of the series that the sprained knee he suffered in the first-round series is still bothering him, and given that he's shooting an awful 22.7% from 3-point range, it's obvious he's getting no lift in his jumpers. While that is a warning sign for Dallas in this series, that doesn't mean there aren't adjustments that could be made. Doncic is a skilled post scorer and his mid-range jumpers are practically automatic. Dallas needs to put him in situations where he doesn't have to exert as much energy on offense but can still be effective. They also need Irving to not wait until the second half to get cooking, and for role players to knock down shots. There's a pathway to a Game 2 win, but it's going to take Jason Kidd adjusting the team's approach in order for that to happen.

Prediction

Luka Doncic looks like a shell of himself, and it's not just because of the Thunder's top-tier defense. That knee sprain is bothering him, and without him close to 100%, I don't expect Dallas to pick up this win. Pick: Thunder -5