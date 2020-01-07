Thunder vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from model on 26-13 run

Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets will host Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Nets are still without Kyrie Irving (shoulder) but will have Caris LeVert back for just the second time since early November. LeVert made his return from thumb surgery on Saturday and provided a spark off the bench. He put up 13 points in just 16 minutes of action, and his playing time will likely be limited again on Tuesday. The only injury for OKC is to reserve big man Nerlens Noel, who will miss this one with an ankle injury. Both teams are firmly in their respective playoff hunts, with the Thunder sitting at seventh in the West and Brooklyn eighth in the East.

Tip-off for this one is set for 7:30 p.m ET from the Barclays Center. Sportsbooks list the Thunder as two-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 216.5 in the latest Thunder vs Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Thunder picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Nets on Tuesday. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Thunder.

Thunder vs. Nets spread: Thunder -2

Thunder vs. Nets over-under: 216.5 points

Thunder vs. Nets money line: Oklahoma City -130, Brooklyn +110

OKC: The Thunder have the NBA's best road ATS record (13-5).

BKN: The Nets are 0-6 ATS since Christmas.

Why the Thunder can cover

The model is well aware of how red-hot this OKC team is. Despite relatively similar records, these teams enter Tuesday's action heading in different directions. The Thunder are winners of nine of the past 11 games and have covered the spread in six straight. Meanwhile, Brooklyn enters Tuesday on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

OKC also has been the NBA's best road team this season, covering the spread in 13 of 18 road contests. Paul has looked like a former version of himself recently, and he should again shine in this spot. Paul ranks in the 90th percentile of scorers as a pick and roll ball handler this season, and the Nets have allowed the most points in the NBA to the pick and roll.

Why the Nets can cover

Even though OKC is playing well, doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Thunder vs. Nets spread. The model is also aware that the Nets' shooting has been unsustainably poor lately. Since Christmas, Brooklyn has shot just 39 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three. In the games prior to that, Brooklyn shot 45 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. The team has too many offensive weapons to keep struggling like this, especially with LeVert back in the mix.

On the year, Brooklyn has shot 35.7 percent from three at the Barclays Center, up from 30.9 percent on the road. Dinwiddie, especially, has been much better at the Barclays Center, upping his field goal percentage by 5.3 percent and his 3-point percentage by 7.5 percent.

How to make Thunder vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Thunder vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.