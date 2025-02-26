We've got another exciting interconference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brooklyn is 21-36 overall and 9-18 at home, while Oklahoma City is 46-11 overall and 20-7 on the road. The Thunder defeated the Nets, 127-101, at home on Jan. 19 and are 5-1 over their last six matchups against Brooklyn. D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Nic Claxton (suspension) are out for the Nets.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Thunder are favored by 17 points in the latest Nets vs. Thunder odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 216.5 points.

Thunder vs. Nets spread: Thunder -16.5

Thunder vs. Nets over/under: 216.5 points

Thunder vs. Nets money line: Thunder -1587, Nets +900

BRK: The Nets are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last six home games

OKC: The Thunder are 13-4-4 ATS against the Eastern Conference this season

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder, with the best record in the Western Conference, are coming off a rare loss and the first game following an Oklahoma City loss hasn't often brought favorable results to the opposing team. The Thunder have won seven straight games following a loss, winning by an average of 23 points per game. Each of those victories came by at least 10 points with five wins by more than 20 points. The Thunder defeated the Nets, 127-101, in their first matchup, which came following one of the last seven losses.

Oklahoma City has the MVP favorite in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA at 32.4 ppg. He had 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Thunder's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves on Monday for his second straight game with at least 37 points and eight rebounds. Oklahoma City has the No. 5 scoring offense (117.8 ppg) and No. 2 scoring defense (105.6 ppg) in the league this season in what appears to be a complete talent mismatch on paper.

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets will be shorthanded, but that's nothing new to them given the bevy of injuries they've faced this season. Russell will miss his third straight game and Claxton faces a one-game suspension following his sixth flagrant foul of the season, but the Nets have played without Cam Thomas, their leading scorer, since Jan. 2. The Nets have remained competitive due to defensive effort and success, holding teams below 100 points in six of their last 10 games and 110 points or fewer in 13 of 14 contests.

Brooklyn's recent defensive dominance has the Nets ranked as the No. 8 scoring defense, allowing 110.8 ppg this season. The Nets are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games and although knocking off the Thunder may seem like an impossible task, Brooklyn has been doing the improbable the majority of the season to remain just 1.5 games out of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

