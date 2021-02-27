Who's Playing

Denver @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Denver 17-15; Oklahoma City 14-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since Feb. 21 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. OKC is getting right back to it as they host Denver at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Oklahoma City bagged a 118-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points in addition to five boards, and point guard Theo Maledon, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Denver on Thursday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 112-110 loss against the Washington Wizards. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Denver, who fell 130-128 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes, and point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, six dimes and six boards.

OKC's victory brought them up to 14-19 while the Nuggets' loss pulled them down to 17-15. The Thunder are 4-9 after wins this season, and Denver is 9-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.