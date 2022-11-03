Who's Playing

Denver @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Denver 4-3; Oklahoma City 4-3

What to Know

This Thursday, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per contest. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. Oklahoma City will be strutting in after a win while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game between Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 121-110 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City picked up a 116-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 34 points and six assists.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Thunder in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 122-117 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Oklahoma City.