Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but thus far the points are on their side. They have unwrapped a big 89-66 lead against the Denver Nuggets after three quarters.

Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the way so far for Oklahoma City, as he has 23 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds. Denver hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 13 points or fewer.

This is the least points the Nuggets have had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Denver 15-14; Oklahoma City 10-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Feb. 21 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Oklahoma City and Denver will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Thunder were expected to lose against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. OKC ultimately received the gift of a 102-99 win from a begrudging Memphis squad. Their shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 23 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, taking their contest 133-115. Center Nikola Jokic and point guard Nah'Shon Hyland were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists and the latter had 24 points. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Thunder up to 10-19 and the Nuggets to 15-14. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 46.80% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. We'll see if their 5.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Mike Muscala: Out (Rest)

Injury Report for Denver