Who's Playing
Denver @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Denver 10-7; Oklahoma City 7-10
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.53 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. The Thunder and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and is hoping to record their first victory since March 2nd.
It looks like OKC got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the New York Knicks on Monday, falling 129-119. Despite the loss, OKC had strong showings from small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 24 points along with eight boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds. Dort had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Grizzlies last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
As for Denver, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Detroit Pistons by a score of 110-108. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Denver to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, ten assists, and nine boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.97
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 03, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Oct 22, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Mar 26, 2022 - Denver 113 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Mar 02, 2022 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 09, 2022 - Denver 99 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Dec 22, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Denver 94
- Feb 27, 2021 - Denver 126 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 12, 2021 - Denver 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 19, 2021 - Denver 119 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Aug 03, 2020 - Denver 121 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Feb 21, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Denver 101
- Dec 14, 2019 - Denver 110 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 29, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Feb 26, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 14, 2018 - Denver 109 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 24, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 30, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Feb 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Denver 0
- Dec 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Denver 94
- Nov 09, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Denver 111 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Apr 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 07, 2017 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Denver 0
- Apr 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Denver 0
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. Denver 0
- Dec 27, 2015 - Denver 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Nov 01, 2015 - Denver 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0