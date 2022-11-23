Who's Playing

Denver @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Denver 10-7; Oklahoma City 7-10

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.53 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. The Thunder and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and is hoping to record their first victory since March 2nd.

It looks like OKC got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the New York Knicks on Monday, falling 129-119. Despite the loss, OKC had strong showings from small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 24 points along with eight boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds. Dort had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Grizzlies last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

As for Denver, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Detroit Pistons by a score of 110-108. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Denver to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, ten assists, and nine boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.97

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Oklahoma City.