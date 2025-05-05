Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their title pursuit in the 2025 NBA playoffs as they kick off their second-round series against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Thunder are playing their first game in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies out of the first round. The Nuggets, meanwhile, had just one day off following their Game 7 victory over the Clippers on Saturday night.

The Thunder enter the second round as NBA title favorites with +135 odds at Bet365. They're also the heavy Western Conference favorites at -225. The sixth-seeded Timberwolves and seventh-seeded Warriors are squaring off in the West's other second-round matchup after Golden State's Game 7 win on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about Thunder-Nuggets Game 1.

Nuggets at Thunder Game 1 info

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 5 | Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via Bet365): Thunder -9.5, O/U 225.5

Nuggets at Thunder Game 1 pick

Unlike Boston and New York, Denver and Oklahoma City played four relatively competitive games this season. Each won two, and only one, a Denver win in November, was particularly close. Yes, the Nuggets will be tired coming off of their seven-game series against the Clippers, but think about how much rust the Thunder must be dealing with right now. Their starters have played four games since April 9. Oklahoma City is favored for a reason. The Thunder are better and probably win the game. But this line just seems a tad high given the information at our disposal right now. The Pick: Nuggets +9.5