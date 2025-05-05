The 4-seed Denver Nuggets travel to play the 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Monday. The Thunder are coming off a first-round sweep in the 2025 NBA playoffs, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 4-0. Meanwhile, the Nuggets had a battle in the first round, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 to advance.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 225.5 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -441, Denver +337

OKC: Thunder are 55-28-4 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 41-46-2 against the spread this season

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray is an active ball handler and shot creator. This postseason, Murray is averaging 22.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He had five games with 20-plus points in the first round. On May 1, Murray had 21 points, eight boards and eight assists.

Center Nikola Jokic remains arguably the best overall player in the world. Jokic ranks first on the team in points (24), rebounds (11.6), assists (10.1) and steals (2.3). The 30-year-old recorded three triple-doubles in the first round. Nevertheless, Jokic finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Game 7 win.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most crafty scorers in the league. In four games in the first round, Gilgeous-Alexander logged a team-best in points (27.8) and assists (6). The 26-year-old has more than 30 points in back-to-back games. On April 26, he poured in 38 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Forward Jalen Williams continued his stellar campaign in the first-round sweep. Williams averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He totaled at least 20 points in six straight games going back to the regular season. In his last matchup, Williams racked up 23 points, four boards and five assists.

