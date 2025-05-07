The 4-seed Denver Nuggets and the 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder battle in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Semifinals in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Wednesday. The Nuggets were able to go on the road and steal Game 1 with a 121-119 win after Aaron Gordon knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left. During the regular season, OKC went a league-best 35-6 at home.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. OKC is an 11-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. OKC is at -581 on the money line (risk $581 to win $100), while Denver is at +424 (risk $100 to win $424). Before locking in any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, including a 3-0 mark in the playoffs, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Thunder:

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -11 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -581, Denver +424

OKC: Thunder are 55-29-4 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 42-46-2 against the spread this season

Nuggets vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nuggets vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

Gordon is an athletic force who can finish strong at the rim and hit perimeter jumpers. This postseason, Gordon is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and two assists per game. He has scored more than 20 points in three of his last four games. In Game 1, the Arizona product had 22 points, 14 boards and went 3-of-6 from downtown.

Center Nikola Jokic is an outstanding playmaker for Denver. Jokic has recorded four double-doubles in the 2025 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, he had 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He also leads the team in points (26.2), rebounds (12.9) and assists (9.6) this postseason. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC should be extremely motivated to avoid falling into an 0-2 home with the series going back to Denver for Game 3. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a knack for scoring the basketball from all three levels on the court. Gilgeous-Alexander has poured in 30-plus points in three straight games for OKC, including a 33-point, 10-rebound and eight assists in his Game 1 outing. During the regular season, the 26-year-old led the league in points (32.7).

Guard Alex Caruso is a high-energy playmaker off a deep bench for the Thunder. Caruso logs 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds 4.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per contest. He has logged at least 10 points and three steals in three of his last four contests. On Monday, Caruso notched 20 points, six dimes, two blocks and five steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nuggets vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nuggets vs. Thunder and is leaning Under the total, projecting 217 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.