The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to rebound against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff matchup on Wednesday night. The Nuggets shocked the top-seeded Thunder in Game 1 on Tuesday, erasing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and winning the game on Aaron Gordon's 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining.

Entering Wednesday night, home teams are 0-5 in the second round. OKC will try to reverse that trend, and the Thunder will try to slow down Nikola Jokić, who went for 42 points and 22 rebounds in a monstrous Game 1.

Here's what to know about Game 2.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 2 info

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 7

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via bet365): Thunder -10.5, O/U 230

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 2 best bet

The Thunder lost Game 1 in large part because they lost the rebounding battle by 20. They lost the rebounding battle largely because they played 19 minutes without Isaiah Hartenstein, and in those 19 minutes they had a rebounding rate of just 32%. That's historically bad. I'm expecting Hartenstein to play more minutes in Game 2. He was the only starter with a positive plus-minus in Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams hung around 40 minutes, so getting a few more for Hartenstein makes sense. The result should be a more competitive game on the glass. The Pick: Hartenstein Over 8.5 Rebounds