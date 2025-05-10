Thunder vs. Nuggets schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates as Denver wins Game 3 in overtime

Game 3 final: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)
The Denver Nuggets just won a game with Nikola Jokić shooting just 8 of 25 from the floor, and now hold a 2-1 series lead against the top-seeded Thunder. That's a massive deal for the Nuggets, a team that when Jokić goes to the bench their offense completely falls off a cliff. Usually when their three-time MVP struggles like that, Denver typically loses the game -- similar to what we saw in the beating OKC gave the Thunder in Game 2.
But Friday night was different. Michael Porter Jr. had his best performance of these playoffs with 21 points on 7 of 10 from the floor. Jamal Murray once again stepped up when Denver needed him to keep this game close and eventually go and win it for them, finishing with 27 points. Aaron Gordon had another clutch 3-pointer that sent this thing into overtime, and had a 22-point outing. It was exactly what the Nuggets need when their franchise big man struggles to get things going offensively.
For the Thunder, while it felt like they maintained control through most of the game, but down the stretch of the fourth quarter and into overtime the offense just stalled. Too many forced shots, too many unforced errors and it doesn't help that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just 18 points on 7 of 22 from the floor. Jalen Williams tried his best with a playoff career high 32 points, but that wasn't enough to overcome the balanced Nuggets attack.
Game 4 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.