Thunder vs. Nuggets schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

In one of the best games so far in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 113-104 Game 3 overtime victory on Friday to take a 2-1 series lead. Oklahoma City was in front for most of the game, but the Nuggets never allowed the lead to reach double digits as they made several clutch baskets, including Aaron Gordon's corner 3-pointer at the end of regulation, to force overtime. From there it was all Denver, who outscored OKC 11-2 in the extra frame to take home the win.

With Denver leading the series, 2-1, the action resumes with Game 4 on Sunday.

The Thunder had no trouble in the first round, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies to advance. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't even shoot all that well in the first round (40.2% from the floor and 25% from 3), but he still averaged a team-high 27.8 points per game. SGA is trying to lead the Thunder to their first conference finals trip since 2016.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, needed all seven games to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Jokić averaged a triple-double in the series (24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists), and Jamal Murray added 22.9 points per game. The Nuggets are in the second round for the sixth time in the last seven years, and got here in 2025 after making a coaching change days before the end of the regular season. Interim coach David Adelman, who replaced Michael Malone, now has more postseason wins than regular-season wins.

Thunder vs. Nuggets scores, schedule (Denver leads, 2-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 4 odds: Thunder -5.5, O/U 226.5

Series odds: Thunder -220, Nuggets +180

CBS Sports will provide key updates below throughout the Thunder vs. Nuggets second-round series.