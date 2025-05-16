Thunder vs. Nuggets score: Denver forces pivotal Game 7 thanks to big lift from Nikola Jokić's supporting cast

Game 6 Final: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107
In the wise words of Zaza Pachulia, "we're going to Game 7 baby, Game 7!!!" Never have those words felt more appropriate. The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have played six games and five of them have come down to the wire. The best player in the world is on one side and the best team in the NBA is on the other. On Sunday, the two of them will play to likely determine the new championship favorite. The loser goes home for the season. Get ready for one of the most exciting NBA games we've seen in years.
Yes, the big names did their part for Denver. Nikola Jokić flirted with a triple-double and Jamal Murray overcame illness to play maybe his best game of the series. But the story in Game 6 was the second-half explosion from Julian Strawther. Denver's young bench guard, who was barely a factor in the first round and only peripherally in the rotation in this series, scored 15 huge points to help Denver clinch this victory. They've needed bench help all series, and, finally, they're getting it.
The Thunder, meanwhile, can't even get their best players going. Jalen Williams, their All-Star No. 2 option, had only six points in Game 6. He's reached 20 just once in this series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a lot of the third quarter due to foul trouble. Now this Thunder core will be playing its first ever Game 7, and it will be doing so against a seasoned champion in the Nuggets.