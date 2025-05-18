Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Nuggets score: Game 7 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić battle for WCF spot

Oklahoma City and Denver are playing a deciding Game 7 on Sunday

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are squaring off in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Thunder are facing elimination for the first time in these playoffs. The Nuggets are 2-0 in elimination games, including a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Sunday's winner will advance to the Western Conference finals to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who hurt his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Denver's Game 6 win, is suiting up for Game 7. Gordon is dealing with a Grade 2 strain, which typically sidelines players for weeks, but he's giving it a go on Sunday. 

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is trying to reach the conference finals for the first time as OKC is chasing its first WCF berth since 2016. SGA has scored 28.8 points per game in this series, including 32 in the Game 6 loss. SGA will likely need more help from Jalen Williams in Game 6 after the All-Star was limited to six points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Thunder vs. Nuggets scores, schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119 
Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)
Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87
Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105
Game 6: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107 (Series tied, 3-3)
Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | 3:30 ET, ABC/fubo

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 7 odds: Thunder -8, O/U: 215.5
Series odds: Thunder -305, Nuggets +245

CBS Sports will provide key updates below throughout Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 7.

Here come the Thunder

The non-Jokić minutes at the beginning of the second quarter have not gone well for Denver -- in three possessions, it has committed two live-ball turnovers (both by Julian Strawther, coming off a huge Game 6). Turnovers against the Thunder are extremely costly; no one in the league is better at turning them into easy points on the other end.

OKC has scored the first eight points of the quarter and is on a 13-0 run. It leads 29-26 with 10:27 left in the first half.

 
End of first quarter: Nuggets 26, Thunder 21

OKC closed the first quarter well. After Alex Caruso made an open 3 against Denver's zone, he fronted Nikola Jokić and helped force a turnover. (Russell Westbrook passed the ball out of bounds trying to feed Jokić.) Chet Holmgren missed a clean corner 3 on the Thunder's next offensive possession, but Andrew Wiggins flew in for the putback. Jokić then missed a tough fadeaway against Caruso at the buzzer. 

Considering OKC didn't hit a 3 until there were 50 seconds left in the first quarter and didn't attempt a single free throw, being down by five isn't so bad.

 
OKC missing its 3s

The Thunder have missed their first five 3-point attempts in Game 7, and they're down 21-10 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. 

Lu Dort is 0 for 2 from deep. Cason Wallace is 0 for 2. Alex Caruso is 0 for 1. All series, both teams have been packing the paint and daring the opponent's role players to make shots. Denver has done this with a zone defense, and the Thunder have not looked particularly comfortable against it on Sunday.

The Nuggets have only made one 3s, by the way, but it was a big one from Christian Braun to bail out a possession that wasn't going anywhere:

Braun has nine points in seven minutes.

 
Quick start for Denver

The Nuggets are up 8-4 with 9:44 left in the first quarter. They've made four of their first five shots, including this strong dunk from Christian Braun:

Aaron Gordon is not exactly looking explosive out there, but he did jump to grab a rebound and then push the ball down the floor the other way. We'll see how this goes.

 
How much will Gordon actually play?

Aaron Gordon will be in the Denver Nuggets' starting lineup today, but that doesn't mean he'll be able to move the way he normally does. A Grade 2 hamstring strain is serious business, and it usually means the player is sidelined for weeks. It's essentially a partial tear.

"I think my role as a coach is to make sure if it isn't wise to us winning the game, I have to get him out," David Adelman, Denver's interim coach, said pregame, per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Maybe Gordon's presence will give the Nuggets an emotional boost. This feels risky, though, doesn't it?

 
Aaron Gordon dealing with hamstring strain

The Nuggets big man has made several game-winning plays against the Thunder and is averaging a career playoff high of 16.8 points per game. He hurt his hamstring late in Denver's Game 6 win over Oklahoma City and his status is in doubt for the series finale. Can the Nuggets knock off the Western Conference top seed without one of their bigs? Game 7 is Sunday.

🚨 Game 6 Final: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107

In the wise words of Zaza Pachulia, "we're going to Game 7 baby, Game 7!!!" Never have those words felt more appropriate. The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have played six games and five of them have come down to the wire. The best player in the world is on one side and the best team in the NBA is on the other. On Sunday, the two of them will play to likely determine the new championship favorite. The loser goes home for the season. Get ready for one of the most exciting NBA games we've seen in years.

Yes, the big names did their part for Denver. Nikola Jokić flirted with a triple-double and Jamal Murray overcame illness to play maybe his best game of the series. But the story in Game 6 was the second-half explosion from Julian Strawther. Denver's young bench guard, who was barely a factor in the first round and only peripherally in the rotation in this series, scored 15 huge points to help Denver clinch this victory. They've needed bench help all series, and, finally, they're getting it.

The Thunder, meanwhile, can't even get their best players going. Jalen Williams, their All-Star No. 2 option, had only six points in Game 6. He's reached 20 just once in this series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a lot of the third quarter due to foul trouble. Now this Thunder core will be playing its first ever Game 7, and it will be doing so against a seasoned champion in the Nuggets.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 3:13 AM
May. 15, 2025, 11:13 pm EDT
 
It looks like we're headed back to Oklahoma

The Thunder cannot buy a bucket here in the fourth quarter. They've scored just six points in roughly seven minutes. By comparison, Julian Strawther scored eight points basically in a row at the end of the third quarter. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City's second All-Star, has six points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Thunder as a team are 9-of-34 from deep. Their offense abandoned them at the worst possible time, and now, they'll likely have to fight for their season on Sunday.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 2:54 AM
May. 15, 2025, 10:54 pm EDT
 
Nikola Jokić gets a rest at the start of the fourth

Worth noting: When David Adelman has needed a game this postseason, he's played Nikola Jokić for the entire fourth quarter. He did it in Game 4 against the Clippers and Game 5 against the Thunder. Notably, though, he's trusting his bench to open the fourth. Perhaps the Game 5 loss spooked him, but this game may well be decided while the best player in the world is on the bench.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 2:39 AM
May. 15, 2025, 10:39 pm EDT
 
For the fifth time in six games, it's coming down to the fourth quarter

Game 2 was a laugher. Every other game in this series has come down to the wire. We're headed in that direction again as the Thunder and Nuggets are still neck-and-neck through three quarters. Denver leads 90-82 after three thanks to a stellar effort from Jamal Murray and eight very quick points at the end of it from Julian Strawther. Oklahoma City has overcome big fourth quarter leads in the last two games. Can they do it one more time? 

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 2:33 AM
May. 15, 2025, 10:33 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Thunder 61, Nuggets 58

Denver started out fast, building a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but then Oklahoma City got things going. A stretch of bad Russell Westbrook shots and turnovers got the Thunder back into the game, and several misses at the rim and at the line for Denver ground the Nuggets to a halt for much of the second quarter. However, a 12-0 run at the end of the half salvaged things for the Nuggets, and it started because of a potentially enormous development.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his fourth foul late in the second quarter. This means he's probably going to have to sit a good chunk of the third quarter. The Thunder play a very foul-heavy defense, and Gilgeous-Alexander is aggressive in seeking blocks and steals. It's going to be up to the supporting cast to carry the Thunder the rest of the way.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, need Jamal Murray to look more like he did in the first quarter, when he scored 11 points, than he did in the second, when he struggled with the illness that had him listed as questionable coming into the game. Nikola Jokić and Christian Braun have led the way thus far, but they'll need Murray's scoring to attack this stellar Oklahoma City defense.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 1:48 AM
May. 15, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
It's the Jamal Murray show through a quarter in Denver

Jamal Murray wasn't even a lock to play in Game 6. He was questionable with an illness. Despite that sickness, he's been sensational through a quarter in Denver. He leads all scorers with 11 points, giving Nikola Jokić the help he's needed offensively after several lackluster games by the Denver supporting cast. The Nuggets lead 31-28 after a quarter, and if they win, they'll force a Game 7 on the road in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Sam Quinn
May 16, 2025, 1:10 AM
May. 15, 2025, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Jamal Murray available for Game 6 despite illness

Nuggets star Jamal Murray showed up on the injury report as questionable with an illness on Thursday afternoon. Denver coach David Adelman told reporters that Murray is "definitely sick," but Murray is available to play in Game 6 with his team facing elimination against the Thunder.

Jamal Murray questionable for Game 6

The Denver Nuggets face elimination Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and their chance of extending the series to force a Game 7 may have just hit a snag. On the most recent injury report, Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with an illness.

Murray scored 28 points in Denver's Game 5 loss. While it wasn't an efficient night for him, he was the only other Nuggets player who provided quality support to Nikola Jokić.

🚨 Game 5 final: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105

The Thunder pulled out a heart-stopping victory over the Nuggets in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in what has been an electric second-round series. Denver led by nine early in the fourth quarter but went on a 4-for-18 cold streak down the stretch while Oklahoma City hit its final six shots. 

First game a Jalen Williams corner 3 to break 103-103 tie. 

Then on the ensuing possession it was your likely MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the dagger. 

Oklahoma City had to pull out every trick to overcome Nikola Jokić, who went for 44 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals. With the Nuggets down three and under two minutes to play, he tossed in this madness:

But Jokić just didn't get enough help, particularly down the stretch. Jamal Murray had 28 but it required 27 shots. Aaron Gordon had 13. Christian Braun had eight. Four other players scored four or fewer as all non-Jokic Denver players were 22 for 69 (31.8%) from the field

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City got a lot more scoring balance. SGA led the way with 31, followed by Jalen Williams with 18, Isaiah Hartenstein with 15, Chet Holmgren with 14, Alex Caruso with 13 and Lu Dort with 12. 

The series now heads back to Denver for Game 6 on Thursday. 

Brad Botkin
May 14, 2025, 4:14 AM
May. 14, 2025, 12:14 am EDT
 
Halftime: Nuggets 56, Thunder 54

The Denver Nuggets have their first halftime lead of the series and it came after a rather slow start. The Thunder jumped out to a 12-2 lead after five minutes, but Denver was able to respond and take a 28-27 lead after the first quarter. 

The Nuggets built a lead as large as 10, 53-43, with 3:08 left in the half, but the Thunder closed the half strong to get within two at the break. 

Nikola Jokić, after a few games below his incredibly high standard of play, leads all scorers with 19 points along with nine rebounds and three assists. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are also in double-digits for Denver with 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

On the Oklahoma City side, MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 11 but on just 4-of-11 shooting. Jalen Williams has 11 points of his own while Chet Holmgren added nine and Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso pitched in eight apiece. 

Will the Nuggets be able to send the series back to Denver for a potential clinching Game 6? Or will the top-seeded Thunder take a 3-2 lead?

Sam Cooper
May 14, 2025, 2:53 AM
May. 13, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Game 4 Final: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87

In a game straight out of 2005, the Thunder held on for a narrow win over the Nuggets on the road in Game 4 of their second-round series, which is now all square at 2-2. 

The two teams combined to miss more than 100 shots over the course of the afternoon. Oklahoma City shot 31 of 87 from the field, while Denver went 25 of 80. 

The Thunder took control early and briefly built a 15-point lead. They probably should have been out of sight by halftime, but were only up by six. By the middle of the third quarter, the Nuggets had taken the lead for the first time all day. In fact, it seemed as though the Nuggets were going to pull away themselves early in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder showed impressive resolve to get back in the game. In keeping with the theme of the day, neither team could get much going down the stretch, but the Thunder found just enough offense to get the job done. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another rough shooting night, but made some big shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Thunder got some key contributions from their bench, with Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace combining for 32 points. That trio made eight of their 10 3-pointers. 

 
Halftime: Thunder 42, Nuggets 36

You'd be forgiven for looking at the score and thinking it was the end of the first quarter, but it really is halftime. No one could buy a bucket in one of the worst halves of basketball we've seen in a long time. 

The Nuggets are shooting 8 of 38 (21.1%) from the field and only trail by six. That's in part because they've gotten to the free throw line a bunch, but also because the Thunder haven't been able to buy a shot either. The road team is 16 of 47 (34%) from the field. Together, the two teams are a combined 6 of 44 from 3-point range. 

The Thunder have been in control for much of the game, and briefly led by as many as 15, but have been unable to put the Nuggets away. That's sort of been the theme of the series, and it will be interesting to see if the Nuggets can stage another comeback in the second half. 

 
Nuggets have historically bad first quarter... Thunder not much better

The Nuggets could not buy a shot in the first quarter. They went an astounding 2 of 22 from the field in the opening 10 minutes en route to just eight points, which was the lowest-scoring first quarter of Nikola Jokic's career. The Nuggets are the first time to fail to reach double digits in the first quarter of a playoff game since the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, and just the eighth team to do so since the 1950s. 

And yet, the Thunder are only up by nine because they shot 6 of 22 from the field. 

Overall, the two teams were 1 of 25 (4%) from 3-point range in the first quarter. That was the worst 3-pt % in a playoff quarter in NBA history

 
Game 3 final: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

The Denver Nuggets just won a game with Nikola Jokić shooting just 8 of 25 from the floor, and now hold a 2-1 series lead against the top-seeded Thunder. That's a massive deal for the Nuggets, a team that when Jokić goes to the bench their offense completely falls off a cliff. Usually when their three-time MVP struggles like that, Denver typically loses the game -- similar to what we saw in the beating OKC gave the Thunder in Game 2.

But Friday night was different. Michael Porter Jr. had his best performance of these playoffs with 21 points on 7 of 10 from the floor. Jamal Murray once again stepped up when Denver needed him to keep this game close and eventually go and win it for them, finishing with 27 points. Aaron Gordon had another clutch 3-pointer that sent this thing into overtime, and had a 22-point outing. It was exactly what the Nuggets need when their franchise big man struggles to get things going offensively.

For the Thunder, while it felt like they maintained control through most of the game, but down the stretch of the fourth quarter and into overtime the offense just stalled. Too many forced shots, too many unforced errors and it doesn't help that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just 18 points on 7 of 22 from the floor. Jalen Williams tried his best with a playoff career high 32 points, but that wasn't enough to overcome the balanced Nuggets attack.

Game 4 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 
And we're headed to overtime

Four quarters just weren't enough for the Nuggets and Thunder to determine a winner and we're headed to overtime in Denver. It was a back and forth battle down the stretch of the fourth quarter, with neither team building bigger than a 3-point lead, and thanks to a clutch Aaron Gordon 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, we'll need five extra minutes to determine who will take a 2-1 series lead in this game.

Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have both struggled offensively, but it's been guys like Jamal Murray, Jalen Williams and role players who stepped up to carry the load.

 
Halftime: Thunder 56, Nuggets 51

The Thunder may not have as massive of a lead as they did in Game 2 at this point, but they've been in total control on both sides of the ball. Oklahoma City is just straight-up bullying the Nuggets in the paint, with a 34-12 advantage through the first two frames. Chet Holmgren's fingerprints are all over this game with 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for OKC. It's been necessary production as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has struggled mightily so far with just five points on 2 of 8 from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only star struggling in this game. Nikola Jokić has just eight points on an uncharacteristically inefficient 22% from the floor. He also has five turnovers, but credit goes to the Thunder's defense that has completely disrupted anything Denver is trying to do. 

The one bright spot in Denver's offense has been Michael Porter Jr., who has more points already in this game (15) than he did in the first two games of this series combined (10). He's been dealing with a left shoulder injury, but so far his production has been the only reason the Nuggets aren't getting blown out.

 
🚨Game 2 final: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

OKC bounces back in a big way in Game 2

In a game that was never close, the Thunder responded to a stunning Game 1 loss with a thorough dismantling of the Nuggets in Game 2 to even the series. OKC put up a ridiculous 87 points in the first half, tied for the most in any half of basketball in NBA playoff history. Things will now shift to Denver for Friday's Game 3, where the Nuggets will almost certainly put up a better showing.

It was a typical Thunder attack on both sides in Game 2, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way offensively with 34 points and eight assists on 11-for-13 shooting (11 for 11 from the free-throw line), while the suffocating defense caused the Nuggets to shoot just 37.9% from the field -- pretty remarkable considering they actually shot well from the 3-point line (15 for 37). That means they went 18 for 50 (36%) on 2-point attempts.

OKC also forced 20 turnovers, including six by Nikola Jokić, who fouled out late in the third quarter after scoring 17 points on just 6-for-16 shooting. He was minus-36 in his 32 minutes.

The main takeaway for the Thunder is their ability to step on the Nuggets' throat once they had them on the ropes. We've seen so many comebacks this postseason -- including by Denver in Game 1 -- which only proves how important it is to keep the foot on the gas pedal, even with a huge lead.

On the Denver side, this is what they call a "flush" game, where they will focus on all the good things they did in Game 1 and forget pretty much everything about Game 2. There's no reason to think that what happened on Wednesday will be the norm in this series, particularly with Jokić and Denver's role players due for a bounce-back effort.

 
Thunder make history with 87-point half

It's all OKC in this one. The Thunder have responded resoundingly to their Game 1 loss, hitting 58.8% of their shots in the first half for an 87-56 halftime lead. All Thunder starters have at least eight points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way with 18. And, most impressively, the Thunder made history. The 87 points tie the record for the most points in a half in NBA playoff history, per CBS Sports research. 

Perhaps no lead is insurmountable in the second round of the 2025 NBA payoffs, but OKC is in a comfortable spot. It will be interesting to see how long the Nuggets keep their starters in as Denver is playing its fifth game in nine days.

 
End of 1st quarter: Thunder 45, Nuggets 21

Well, it looks like a home team might actually be on its way to a second-round win. The top-seeded Thunder have responded to their Game 1 loss against the Nuggets with a loud first quarter in OKC. They lead by 24 points after 12 minutes, shooting a blistering 71.4% from the floor in the first quarter and hitting five of their nine 3-point attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all scorers with 13 points, and they kept Nikola Jokić quiet (four points, two rebounds, two assists). 

The Nuggets are playing their fifth game in nine days dating back to their seven-game first round matchup with the Clippers.

 
All OKC early

The Thunder have come out scorching hot in Game 2, hitting 7 of their first 10 shots en route to an 18-9 lead over the Nuggets. Isaiah Hartenstein has been killing Denver with his patented push shot from just inside the free throw line, and he leads all scorers with six points to go with two assists and two rebounds.

