Thunder vs. Nuggets score: Game 7 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić battle for WCF spot

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are squaring off in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Thunder are facing elimination for the first time in these playoffs. The Nuggets are 2-0 in elimination games, including a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Sunday's winner will advance to the Western Conference finals to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who hurt his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Denver's Game 6 win, is suiting up for Game 7. Gordon is dealing with a Grade 2 strain, which typically sidelines players for weeks, but he's giving it a go on Sunday.

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is trying to reach the conference finals for the first time as OKC is chasing its first WCF berth since 2016. SGA has scored 28.8 points per game in this series, including 32 in the Game 6 loss. SGA will likely need more help from Jalen Williams in Game 6 after the All-Star was limited to six points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Thunder vs. Nuggets scores, schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87

Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105

Game 6: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107 (Series tied, 3-3)

Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | 3:30 ET, ABC/fubo

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 7 odds: Thunder -8, O/U: 215.5

Series odds: Thunder -305, Nuggets +245

CBS Sports will provide key updates below throughout Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 7.