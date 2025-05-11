Thunder vs. Nuggets score: OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rally for ugly Game 4 win, evens series at 2-2

FINAL: Thunder 92 -- Nuggets 87
In a game straight out of 2005, the Thunder held on for a narrow win over the Nuggets on the road in Game 4 of their second-round series, which is now all square at 2-2.
The two teams combined to miss more than 100 shots over the course of the afternoon. Oklahoma City shot 31 of 87 from the field, while Denver went 25 of 80.
The Thunder took control early and briefly built a 15-point lead. They probably should have been out of sight by halftime, but were only up by six. By the middle of the third quarter, the Nuggets had taken the lead for the first time all day. In fact, it seemed as though the Nuggets were going to pull away themselves early in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder showed impressive resolve to get back in the game. In keeping with the theme of the day, neither team could get much going down the stretch, but the Thunder found just enough offense to get the job done.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another rough shooting night, but made some big shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Thunder got some key contributions from their bench, with Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace combining for 32 points. That trio made eight of their 10 3-pointers.