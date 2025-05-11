Thunder vs. Nuggets score: OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rally for ugly Game 4 win, evens series at 2-2

The Oklahoma City picked up a series-tying Game 4 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, using a strong fourth quarter for a 92-87 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-best 25 points to lead OKC to a much-needed win, and the Thunder outscored the Nuggets 29-18 in the fourth quarter.

Game 4 was not an offensive showcase. The teams combined to shoot just 21 for 86 (24.4%) from 3-point range. The Nuggets scored just eight points in the first quarter, yet they rallied to take a six-point lead by the end of the third. Nikola Jokić had 27 points and 13 rebounds, but the Denver star was held to three assists and made just seven of his 22 field-goal attempts.

Game 5 is back in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

The Thunder had no trouble in the first round, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies to advance. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't even shoot all that well in the first round (40.2% from the floor and 25% from 3), but he still averaged a team-high 27.8 points per game. SGA is trying to lead the Thunder to their first conference finals trip since 2016.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, needed all seven games to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Jokić averaged a triple-double in the series (24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists), and Jamal Murray added 22.9 points per game. The Nuggets are in the second round for the sixth time in the last seven years, and got here in 2025 after making a coaching change days before the end of the regular season. Interim coach David Adelman, who replaced Michael Malone, now has more postseason wins than regular-season wins.

Thunder vs. Nuggets scores, schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87 -- Series tied, 2-2

Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 5 odds: Thunder -10.5, O/U 220

Series odds: Thunder -550, Nuggets +425

