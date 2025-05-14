Thunder vs. Nuggets score: Oklahoma City wins Game 5 thriller despite 44 points from Denver's Nikola Jokić

Game 5 final: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105
The Thunder pulled out a heart-stopping victory over the Nuggets in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in what has been an electric second-round series. Denver led by nine early in the fourth quarter but went on a 4-for-18 cold streak down the stretch while Oklahoma City hit its final six shots.
First game a Jalen Williams corner 3 to break 103-103 tie.
Then on the ensuing possession it was your likely MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the dagger.
Oklahoma City had to pull out every trick to overcome Nikola Jokić, who went for 44 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals. With the Nuggets down three and under two minutes to play, he tossed in this madness:
But Jokić just didn't get enough help, particularly down the stretch. Jamal Murray had 28 but it required 27 shots. Aaron Gordon had 13. Christian Braun had eight. Four other players scored four or fewer as all non-Jokic Denver players were 22 for 69 (31.8%) from the field
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City got a lot more scoring balance. SGA led the way with 31, followed by Jalen Williams with 18, Isaiah Hartenstein with 15, Chet Holmgren with 14, Alex Caruso with 13 and Lu Dort with 12.
The series now heads back to Denver for Game 6 on Thursday.