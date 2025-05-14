Thunder vs. Nuggets score: Oklahoma City wins Game 5 thriller despite 44 points from Denver's Nikola Jokić

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a 3-2 series lead over the Denver Nuggets with a thrilling 112-105 win in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night. It's the first lead in the series for the Thunder, the West's No. 1 seed who now will have the chance to win the series in Game 6 in Denver on Thursday night.

To take care of business in Game 5, the Thunder outscored the Nuggets 34-19 in the fourth quarter as MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points. On the other side, Denver's Nikola Jokić led all scorers with 44, including an incredible fadeaway 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren late in the fourth. But Jokić didn't get much help as he accounted for 17 of his team's 40 made field goals.

For Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander got plenty of help from his supporting cast as Jalen Williams (18), Isaiah Hartenstein (15), Holmgren (14), Alex Caruso (13) and Luguentz Dort (12) all scored in double-figures.

The Thunder had no trouble in the first round, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies to advance. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't even shoot all that well in the first round (40.2% from the floor and 25% from 3), but he still averaged a team-high 27.8 points per game. SGA is trying to lead the Thunder to their first conference finals trip since 2016.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, needed all seven games to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Jokić averaged a triple-double in the series (24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists), and Jamal Murray added 22.9 points per game. The Nuggets are in the second round for the sixth time in the last seven years, and got here in 2025 after making a coaching change days before the end of the regular season. Interim coach David Adelman, who replaced Michael Malone, now has more postseason wins than regular-season wins.

Thunder vs. Nuggets scores, schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87

Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105 (Oklahoma City leads, 3-2)

Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Nuggets vs. Thunder | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Thunder vs. Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Nuggets odds

Odds via DraftKings

Game 6 odds: Thunder -4.5, O/U: 219.5

Series odds: Thunder -1200, Nuggets +750

CBS Sports will provide key updates below throughout the Thunder vs. Nuggets second-round series.